HUNTINGTON — Officials from the Ohio High School Athletic Association said Wednesday morning winter sports seasons are scheduled to start practices on time.
Girls basketball officially starts practice Oct. 23. Boys basketball, bowling, hockey and swimming and diving start practice one week later, with gymnastics and wrestling to start in November.
OHSAA director of communications Tim Stried said COVID-19 precautions will remain in place as necessary, but the seasons won't be delayed unless something drastic happens. Stried said the OHSAA is in regular contact with the state department of health and Gov. Mike DeWine's office. Stried said OHSAA executive director Doug Ute talked with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Wednesday.
"We're continuing to talk about the upcoming winter sports, just like we did the whole month of July and August about fall sports," Stried said. "We're not out of the woods yet, but we're trending toward having our normal seasons."