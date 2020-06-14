HUNTINGTON — Several local Ohio high school baseball standouts were honored for their success on the baseball field and in the classroom.
The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association gave out its Southeast District portion of the All-Ohio academic squad Thursday.
Izsak Unger and Ryan Payne of Ironton St. Joe were chosen for the team along with, Gallia Academy’s Cade Roberts and Andrew Toler, Nolan Schreck of Ironton, Ben Walls of South Point, and Jarrett Stamper and Tanner Stevenson of Wheelersburg.
Any senior who has a seven-semester unweighted grade point average of at least 3.25 or five semesters if graduating early, was eligible for nomination. The nominee must also possess a minimum score of 22 on the ACT or 1250 on the SAT.
All player nominations were submitted by the head coaches of each school.