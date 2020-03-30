HUNTINGTON — The always highly anticipated Ironton versus Wheelersburg high school football season opener is in jeopardy.
Thanks to COVID-19, so is every other prep football game in the Buckeye State.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association is working on a contingency plan in case the beginning of football season the last weekend of August is delayed. WCPO-TV out of Cincinnati first reported the plan￼￼￼.
OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said the organization has plans if school resumes May 1 or at the end of May, but added that those are remote possibilities.
Since Snodgrass said that, Governor Mike DeWine announced school will not resume in-person instruction before April 1.
“We’re starting to look at what if we’re delayed in the fall sports,” Snodgrass said. “There cannot be school sports if school facilities are not open.”
Practices for cross country, field hockey, football￼, golf, soccer, girls tennis and volleyball are set to begin Aug. 1.￼ Competition is slated for the last weekend in August.
Snodgrass said that while social distancing in some sports such as cross country or golf might be easier than in others, he is unlikely to authorize that any be played unless all are.
The shutdown extends beyond the student-athletes.
The OHSAA receives about 80% of its $19 million budget from postseason tournaments.
Cancellation of boys and girls basketball, wrestling and ice hockey tournaments cost the organization about $2 million, Snodgrass estimated. Snodgrass said the OHSAA already is eating losses from the printing of thousands of game programs and production of hundreds of team and individual trophies for winter sports.
While all sports are valued, Ohio is a particularly strong football state, with millions attending games each weekend of the season.
Several local coaches and administrators said they hope the virus is long gone by August, but added that the safety of student-athletes, coaches, fans and others is paramount.