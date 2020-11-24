The forecast calls for clear skies Saturday night in Morgantown.
But still, West Virginia will be looking to avoid an early storm.
It’s the same wave that has hit all Oklahoma opponents early in games this year and it has become a calling card of the No. 14 Sooners, who have jumped out early and made teams pay for slow starts.
Red-hot Oklahoma takes aim at the Mountaineers with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will air on ABC.
Throughout interviews on Monday and Tuesday, WVU coach Neal Brown repeated the numbers several times — 124-17. That’s the scoring margin for the Sooners in the first quarter of games this year.
Two teams rallied to overcome that early Sooner onslaught, with Kansas State and Iowa State both earning comeback victories. But on its current five-game winning streak, OU has perfected its formula, and Brown would just as soon not have to worry about trying to climb out of a big hole.
“We’re preparing for a four-quarter game and we’re going to do our best to get off to a fast start as well,” Brown said via Zoom call on Tuesday.
For their part, the Mountaineers (5-3 overall, 4-3 Big 12) have been decent enough, outscoring opponents by a modest margin of 52-40 in the opening period of games this year. But Brown said the numbers the Sooners have put up early are striking.
“It’s worth noting because it’s so extreme,” Brown said. “Really, statistically, if you look at college football across a number of years ... scoring first matters, getting ahead in the first quarter matters, being ahead at halftime matters.
“It’s something we’ve been pretty decent at this year, outside of the Kansas game really, starting in a decent matter. We’re not at that point where it’s 124-17. We’d like to be. We’re not there yet, but we haven’t been bad either. But we will continue to work on that. We’ll focus on it maybe even a little more this week.”
It raises the question: Just how is Oklahoma consistently catching teams off guard?
An explosive offense that ranks first in the Big 12 in yards per game (512.1) and a defense that ranks second in yards allowed per game (326.6) certainly helps. The Sooners have weapons across every formation they trot out, led by freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who leads the league in passing with 2,319 yards. All those offensive options have led to an attack that leads the conference in plays from scrimmage that have gone for 10 or more yards (166), 20 or more yards (54) and 30 or more yards (24).
Brown said Oklahoma’s overall team speed is likely superior to that of anyone else in the Big 12, and that by the time opponents catch up, they’re already in comeback mode.
“They get explosive plays early,” Brown said. “They always mix it up, they’re a little bit different every week. Their speed is at a different level of some other teams that you play week in and week out and I think sometimes teams take a little bit of time to adjust to it.”
There would seem to be two ways to combat the early onslaught — first, stop Oklahoma defensively, or second, score with them. But as improved as West Virginia has been in all facets, it’s unlikely the Mountaineers — or nearly any team in the country — would feel comfortable in a track meet with the Sooners.
But, if need be, WVU quarterback Jarret Doege for one is confident in his team’s ability to keep up.
“I think we’re just going to do what we do on offense,” Doege said. “They’re going to score points — it’s Oklahoma; they’ve always got really good offenses. But I feel like if we play the way we’ve been playing, we’ll be right in the game and it will be a fourth-quarter game.”
To that to happen, there’s little doubt the Mountaineers will have to be ready at the jump. Coming off a bye week, heading into the first night game of the season and in prime time on national television, one would certainly expect WVU to hit the field ready to go.
Brown said he and his staff will certainly stress the importance of a fast start, but it’s something he will be careful not to overdo.
“I think there’s a fine line,” Brown said. “You’re aware that they get off to a fast start and so you do your best to prepare for that as a coach, but you also don’t make a huge deal of it to your players because even if they’re ahead after the first quarter, you’re still going to be in it with a chance to compete.”