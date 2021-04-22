Junior Mike O’Laughlin has found himself at the center of the biggest area of schematic change in the West Virginia University football offense this spring.
O’Laughlin and his fellow tight ends have been incorporated into what head coach Neal Brown calls the 12-personnel formation — one running back, two tight ends and two wideouts.
But that’s OK with O’Laughlin, who’s been changing ever since he’s arrived in Morgantown.
Once a 210-pound receiver out of high school, O’Laughlin, now checking in at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, is the leader of a tight end room that has grown exponentially in terms of responsibilities and bodies over the last few months as a tight end renaissance sweeps across college football and beyond.
“People are starting to invest in tight ends and seeing what they can do for a team and what they can do against a defense,” O’Laughlin said during a Zoom media call on Thursday. “It’s becoming a bigger role.”
It certainly is in Morgantown, as evidenced by the recruitment of Victor Wikstrom and Treylan Davis, both of whom are on campus as early enrollees as spring practice winds down, concluding with Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game.
That brings the number of tight ends on the Mountaineers’ roster up to six, and it’s no coincidence that several Big 12 teams have been at the forefront finding increased and creative roles for the position. Football is a copycat game, and in defensive preparation for teams like Iowa State and Oklahoma, the value and possibilities of tight ends became evident to Brown and his staff.
“A lot of those teams move the front and they like to play a man down in the box to take away your easy throws, and I think the tight ends, when you add gaps in that, make it really difficult,” Brown said. “I think you’re seeing that. Offenses and defenses both adapt, and Iowa State has obviously had a lot of success using multiple tight ends and operate mostly out of the 12-personnel set. We feel like in order to run the ball consistently, which I think is important — if you look at championship teams across the board, they’re able to stop the run and they’re able to run the football, and to do that, you’ve got to have some tight ends, and this is the first time from a roster standpoint that we’ve had multiple guys.
“There were times last year when we had one tight end healthy, and in ’19 it was very similar. Three of those are freshmen, so there’s some growth there, but we’ve got five that are getting reps and I think the future of that position room is really bright.”
For the first time in his career, O’Laughlin — along with fellow junior tight end TJ Banks — finds himself the elder statesman of a room that consists of more than just two or three players, and the room is expanding.
“We were so thin at that spot in previous years, and kind of as of we’ve been trusting the position more we’ve also invested in the position more, and you can see that with the amount of guys we’re bringing in,” O’Laughlin said. “It is nice to have more bodies there. We were the younger guys the whole entire time, TJ Banks and I, we’ve always been the young guys here, this is the first year where we have kids and athletes under us that we can teach. ... That’s been a cool little twist.
“Treylan and Victor have done a great job so far, just young kids getting to know college life and college football, leaving home and everything. They have great heads on their shoulders, they listen, they’re very coachable kids, which is very important, but they’ll be successful and they’ll be good ones soon.”
As for O’Laughlin, he’s trying to build on a season a year ago in which he had 15 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown, which came in the team’s 24-21 Liberty Bowl win over Army. After catching six passes in 2019 in 12 games, O’Laughlin became a more important part of the WVU passing game and could likely be due for yet another leap this season.
All that has come with plenty of growth of his own..
“I’ve progressed a lot physically and mentally,” O’Laughlin said. “Understanding the game, understanding the position — something as a receiver in high school going to a [tight end] in college, you have four years of learning. I’m always learning, always trying to master my craft and skill and understanding the game to the best of my knowledge.
Within that is understanding how the tight end position is being expanded in today’s game. It could be O’Laughlin’s lasting legacy at WVU, being among the first to lead the tight end explosion in Morgantown.
“Obviously, [Iowa State] invested a lot of time in them and that’s hard to do, because you don’t know what the outcome will be, especially with three bigger guys because they’re not going to blow by people,” O’Laughlin said. “I think a lot of people were paying attention to that and I think a lot of people are trying to find tight ends all over the country and trying to develop kids to play that role because, obviously, that was effective.”