HUNTINGTON — Old Dominion University announced on Monday morning it was canceling the fall athletics season because of fears related to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to plague the nation.
The announcement was made by ODU President John Broderick.
“We concluded that the season — including travel and competition — posed too great a risk for our student-athletes,” Broderick said in a release. “I know many on and off campus will be disappointed, but we must prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and fans.”
Old Dominion joins Connecticut and the Mid-American Conference as programs who have moved away from a fall sports season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Monarchs are the first from Conference USA to do so.
Old Dominion athletic director Wood Selig joined Broderick in his support of the decision.
“This is just the right thing to do for everyone involved,” Selig said. “After making this decision, I already feel a sense of relief. We’re not like the NBA. We can’t put our athletes and coaches and fans in a bubble, and we don’t have unlimited resources.”
The announcement means that Marshall — a Conference USA East Division opponent of ODU — is left with another gap in its schedule. Marshall was scheduled to travel to Norfolk, Virginia, to play Old Dominion in the regular-season finale on Nov. 28.
The decision came in spite of Conference USA’s Board of Directors approving its “Return to Play” timeline, which announced the scheduling format and operational protocols for football within the conference for 2020.
Following that announcement on Friday evening, the Mid-American Conference made its announcement on Saturday morning that it was canceling its fall sports season, which sent a cloud of doubt on the college football season as a whole.
It is widely expected that the Big Ten and Pac 12 could also make similar announcements on Tuesday morning.
While there are several conferences who may opt out of a fall football season for 2020, it also appears there will be some conferences who do attempt to play the season.
The Southeastern Conference has been the biggest advocate of play in fall 2020 and the Atlantic Coast Conference also seems aligned to do so in spite of COVID-19 concerns.
One conference that is an unknown at this point is the Big 12, which may be the sticking point in all of this.
It is also rumored that teams within conferences who are electing not to play — namely, Nebraska and Iowa — may choose to link up with the Big 12 for the college football season in order to play in 2020.
It is likely that those decisions become more clear on Tuesday once the Big Ten and Pac 12 clarify their stance on a fall 2020 football season.