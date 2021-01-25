ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland is known as a talented, young high school girls basketball team.
On Monday, the squad's old lady, 5-foot-6 senior guard Emma Marshall, showed her teammates how the game is played, scoring 15 points and making six steals in a 72-46 victory over Chesapeake (10-6 overall, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference) at the Carl York Center.
"For the seniors, this was the last time we'll play Chesapeake, at least in the regular season, and that gets you pumped up a bit, especially on our home court," said Marshall, whose class never has lost to the Panthers.
The Dragons' younger players followed Marshall's lead, as sophomore Reece Barnitz scored 18 points and made three steals, hitting her last six shots after missing her first four. Sophomore Tomi Hinkle scored 14 points and made three steals. Freshman Bree Allen scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked one shot. Freshman Kylie Bruce scored eight points, pulled down five rebounds and blocked one shot.
Chesapeake came out strong, leading 16-10 after one period. Allen's basket to open the second quarter started Fairland (14-1 overall, 10-1 OVC) on a 35-5 run for a 45-21 lead after Hinkle's 3-pointer with 5:33 of the third quarter.
Hinkle said the key to the comeback was evident.
"Emma's steals," Hinkle said of plays Marshall made that turned into layups for her or one of her teammates.
Fairland's defense was key in setting the pace. Chesapeake preferred a slower game and when building its early lead, Panthers coach Chris Ball shouted from the sideline, "We're in no hurry. Don't rush it," as his team worked against Dragons' defenders.
Marshall's basket at 7:02 of the second period tied the game at 16-16. Fellow senior Kirsten Orsbon followed with a basket at 6:18 to give the Dragons an 18-16 lead they never relinquished.
Fairland took its largest lead at 66-36 after a 3-pointer by Hinkle with 4:05 remaining. Chesapeake responded with an 8-0 run, with Emily Duncan scored five of her team-high 13 points. Maddie Ward scored 11 for the Panthers. Each Duncan and Ward snagged four rebounds.
The Dragons, tied with Coal Grove atop the OVC standings, return to action at home Thursday vs. Rock Hill. Chesapeake is at home vs. New Boston on Wednesday.
CHESAPEAKE 16 5 10 15 -- 46: Fuller 0, Pauley 0, Anderson 8, McComas 5, Ward 11, Duncan 13, Conley 9.
FAIRLAND 10 26 21 15 -- 72: Marshall 15, Penix 0, Barnitz 18, Bruce 8, Allen 9, Hinkle 14, Judge 0, Howard 2, Orsbon 6.