Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Huntington High football coach Billy Seals looks at the field at Bob Sang Stadium the way he might a freshman with raw talent — the kid isn’t ready yet, but is going to be something special.

The turf and track are gone from the stadium, but new surfaces are expected to be down by the end of July and ready for the anticipated opening of football season.

“Big things are happening on the hill,” Huntington High Athletic Director Bruce Senior said.

Huntington High is the second local football facility to receive new turf this spring. Portsmouth High’s Trojan Coliseum also had its turf replaced.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.