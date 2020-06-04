HUNTINGTON — Huntington High football coach Billy Seals looks at the field at Bob Sang Stadium the way he might a freshman with raw talent — the kid isn’t ready yet, but is going to be something special.
The turf and track are gone from the stadium, but new surfaces are expected to be down by the end of July and ready for the anticipated opening of football season.
“Big things are happening on the hill,” Huntington High Athletic Director Bruce Senior said.
Huntington High is the second local football facility to receive new turf this spring. Portsmouth High’s Trojan Coliseum also had its turf replaced.