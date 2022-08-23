From a coaching standpoint, Tolsia's high school home football game vs. Wayne at 7 p.m. Friday is the old veteran taking on the eager rookie.
The Rebels are coached by first-year head coach David Thompson, who was hired in April after Eric Crum stepped aside. A 1989 graduate of Tolsia, Thompson owns experience with youth leagues and Fort Gay Middle School football.
Thompson debuts against a coaching legend in the Pioneers' Tommy Harmon, who has three state championships among his 215 wins in 25 seasons.
"I've had at least one of every record from 10-0 to 0-10," Harmon said with a laugh.
Harmon hopes to emerge from Friday's contest 1-0. Wayne won 38-14 last year to start a 3-7 season. Tolsia prevailed 59-6 in 2020.
The Pioneers come in with momentum, having upset third-ranked Poca 26-20 in a Class AA battle in last season's finale. Wayne junior quarterback Grady Spradlin said he thinks the team fans saw at the end of last season is more like what they'll see in 2022.
"Last year, right at the end of the year, we started throwing the ball more," Spradlin said. "I want to get rid of the ball quicker and not wait so long for targets to come open."
Harmon said Wayne won't transform its run-oriented offense into an air attack, but liked what he saw in the offseason during 7-on-7 situations.
"We don't throw the ball every down, so it's good to see that defensively," Harmon said. "Through that we can find some things we can do and complement our offense."
Harmon won state titles at Wayne in 2006, 2011 and 2012. The Pioneers have gone 6-20 the last three seasons since posting an 8-3 mark in 2018.
"We've been taking our lumps with some younger kids," Harmon said. "A lot of times that equals out to wins in the future, but there are no guarantees. You still have to go do it."
Spradlin said he thinks Wayne will be much improved.
"I believe we can (make the playoffs) if we get the right opportunities and play up to our full potential," Spradlin said.
Thompson said he looks forward to the challenge of the season opener. The Rebels are coming off an 0-8 record and have lost nine in a row.
"The kids have worked hard," Thompson said of the offseason. "Coming off a winless season, you'd think morale might be low, but it's the exact opposite."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
