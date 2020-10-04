HUNTINGTON — Al Oliver was one of the few players who could hit Bob Gibson.
A .303 lifetime hitter, Oliver, a Portsmouth native and resident who starred in the Major Leagues from 1968 through 1985, remembered Gibson and Tom Seaver as fierce competitors who were difficult to hit.
Gibson died Friday. Seaver on Aug. 31. Both pitchers are in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“I would never have thought anyone could throw a no-hitter against our 1971 team,” Oliver said of the World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates. “He did.”
Oliver, a 12-time all-star, batted third in that game Aug. 14, 1971 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh and went 0 for 4. None of the other Pirates hall of famers Willie Stargell and Bill Mazeroski could hit Gibson, either. Both went 0 for 3, although Stargell coaxed a walk.
“We had our battles because of our mindsets,” Oliver said.
Oliver, 73, won more battles than most, batting .342 in 20 games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals great. In 78 plate appearances vs. Gibson Oliver struck out just three times.
He walked once and smacked 25 hits, four home runs to go with three doubles and one triple.
Oliver said Seaver’s death was painful for him.
“He brought out the best in all hitters,” Oliver said of the former New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds star, who also pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.
“The two pitchers I wanted on the mound if I had to win one game were Tom Seaver or Bob Gibson,” Oliver said.
As much respect as Oliver had for Gibson and Seaver, he said the most astonishing pitching feat he ever saw was on June 12, 1970 when Pittsburgh’s Dock Ellis threw a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres while high on LSD.
“As good a pitcher as Dock Ellis was, I don’t think Bob Gibson, Tom Seaver, as great of pitchers as they were, could throw a no-hitter on LSD,” Oliver said.