HUNTINGTON — Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley has added a national position to his resume this week.
On Wednesday, O’Malley was named as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee Secretary-Rules Editor, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
For O’Malley, it continues with his passions of basketball and oversight.
“It’s a great honor and it’s a great privilege to work with different stakeholders of the game to help move men’s basketball in a forward direction,” O’Malley said.
The move does not mean O’Malley is leaving Marshall University.
Instead, O’Malley will shadow Art Hyland — the current NCAA Secretary-Rules Editor — over the next 12 months to prepare for the position while continuing his duties as Marshall’s athletic director.
Being affiliated with the NCAA in a rules and oversight capacity is nothing new for O’Malley, who served on the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball Rules Committee from 2013-17.
O’Malley has also been an NCAA men’s basketball referee in all three divisions since 1997. He worked games in Division I last season while also being selected to officiate games in the Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.
The appointment continues a busy year for O’Malley, who went from Marshall’s associate athletics director and chief of staff to interim athletic director last month.
O’Malley said the position on the NCAA Rules Committee is as a non-voting member, but allows him to share in discussions as to the future of men’s basketball.
“I think it’s great for Marshall and I think it’s great for Conference USA to have somebody in this role,” O’Malley said. “It’s a great role within the NCAA and it’s a position that doesn’t come open very often. It’s an honor to have even been considered for it.”
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
