Marshall offense
WR: No. 7 Corey Gammage
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 1:14 am
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 1:14 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Marshall offense
WR: No. 7 Corey Gammage
WR: No. 10 Charles Montgomery
WR: No. 1 Talik Keaton
LT: No. 52 Ethan Driskell
LG: No. 55 Trent Holler
C: No. 65 Logan Osburn
RG: No. 68 Dalton Tucker
RT: No. 56 Kendrick Sartor
TE: No. 83 Devin Miller
QB: No. 3 Henry Colombi
RB: No. 8 Khalan Laborn
Marshall defense
DE: No. 32 Koby Cumberlander
DT: No. 5 TyQaze Leggs
DT: No. 90 Esaias Carpenter
DE: No. 55 Owen Porter
LB: No. 1 Charlie Gray
LB: No. 24 Eli Neal
LB: No. 7 Abraham Beauplan
CB: No. 3 Steven Gilmore
FS: No. 20 Andre Sam
SS: No. 8 Isaiah Norman
CB: No. 6 Micah Abraham
Marshall special teams
KO/K: No. 90 Rece Verhoff
P/H: No. 45 John McConnell
LS: No. 48 Zach Appio
KR/PR: No. 1 Talik Keaton
Notre Dame depth chart
WR: No. 4 Lorenzo Styles
WR: No. 83 Jayden Thomas
WR: No. 0 Braden Lenzy
LT: No. 76 Joe Alt
LG: No. 55 Jarrett Patterson
C: No. 52 Zeke Cornell
RG: No. 75 Josh Lugg
RT: No. 54 Blake Fisher
TE: No. 87 Michael Mayer
QB: No. 12 Tyler Buchner
RB: No. 25 Chris Tyree
Notre Dame defense
DE: No. 7 Isaiah Foskey
DT: No. 57 Jayson Ademilola
DT: No. 56 Howard Cross III
DE: No. 99 Rylie Mills
WLB: No. 8 Marist Liufau
MLB: No. 27 J.D. Bertrand
ROV: No. 24 Jack Kiser
CB: No. 5 Cam Hart
FS: No. 2 DJ Brown
SS: No. 16 Brandon Joseph
CB: No. 6 Clarence Lewis
Notre Dame special teams
KO: No. 92 Zac Yoakam
K: No. 99 Blake Grupe
P/H: No. 39 Jon Sot
LS: No. 65 Michael Vinson
PR: No. 16 Brandon Joseph
KR: No. 25 Chris Tyree
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.