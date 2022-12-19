Marshall offense
WR: No. 7 Corey Gammage
WR: No. 10 Charles Montgomery
WR: No. 13 EJ Horton
LT: No. 52 Ethan Driskell
LG: No. 558 Cedrice Paillant
C: No. 65 Logan Osburn
RG: No. 68 Dalton Tucker
RT: No. 56 Kendrick Sartor
TE: No. 83 Devin Miller
QB: No. 14 Cam Fancher
RB: No. 8 Khalan Laborn
Marshall defense
DE: No. 32 Koby Cumberlander
DT: No. 19 Anthony Watts
DT: No. 59 Immanuel Bush
DE: No. 55 Owen Porter
LB: No. 1 Charlie Gray
LB: No. 24 Eli Neal
LB: No. 7 Abraham Beauplan
CB: No. 3 Steven Gilmore
FS: No. 20 Andre Sam
SS: No. 8 Isaiah Norman
CB: No. 6 Micah Abraham
Marshall special teams
KO/K: No. 90 Rece Verhoff
P/H: No. 45 John McConnell
LS: No. 48 Zach Appio
KR: No. 2 Jayden Harrison
PR: No. 3 Steven Gilmore
Connecticut offense
WR: No. 16 Kevens Clercius
WR: No. 5 Aaron Turner
WR: No. 1 Keelan Marion
LT: No. 71 Valentin Senn
LG: No. 62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu
C: No. 72 Jake Guidone
RG: No. 64 Christian Haynes
RT: No. 75 Chase Lundt
TE: No. 83 Brandon Niemenski
QB: No. 11 Zion Turner
RB: No. 25 Devontae Houston
Connecticut defense
DE: No. 95 Eric Watts
DT: No. 96 Dal'mont Gourdine
DT: No. 97 Jelani Stafford
DE: No. 90 Pryce Yates
OLB: No. 6 Ian Swenson
ILB: No. 8 Jackson Mitchell
ILB: No. 0 Brandon Bouyer-Randle
CB: No. 14 Malcolm Bell
FS: No. 19 Durante Jones
SS: No. 1 Malik Dixon-Williams
CB: No. 7 tre Wortham
Connecticut special teams
K//KO: No. 17 Noe Ruelas
P: No. 13 George Caratan
LS: No. 31 Tommy Zozus
H: No. 13 George Caratan
KR/PR: No. 22 Victor Rosa
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
