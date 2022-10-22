Marshall offense
WR: No. 7 Corey Gammage
WR: No. 10 Charles Montgomery
WR: No. 1 Talik Keaton
LT: No. 52 Ethan Driskell
LG: No. 55 Trent Holler
C: No. 65 Logan Osburn
RG: No. 68 Dalton Tucker
RT: No. 56 Kendrick Sartor
TE: No. 83 Devin Miller
QB: No. 3 Henry Colombi
RB: No. 8 Khalan Laborn
Marshall defense
DE: No. 32 Koby Cumberlander
DT: No. 19 Anthony Watts
DT: No. 59 Immanuel Bush
DE: No. 55 Owen Porter
LB: No. 1 Charlie Gray
LB: No. 24 Eli Neal
LB: No. 7 Abraham Beauplan
CB: No. 3 Steven Gilmore
FS: No. 20 Andre Sam
SS: No. 8 Isaiah Norman
CB: No. 6 Micah Abraham
Marshall special teams
KO/K: No. 90 Rece Verhoff
P/H: No. 45 John McConnell
LS: No. 48 Zach Appio
KR/PR: No. 1 Talik Keaton
James Madison depth chart
WR: No. 9 Reggie Brown
WR: No. 0 Terrence Greene, Jr.
WR: No. 8 Kris Thornton
LT: No. 52 Tyshawn Wyatt
LG: No. 74 Tyler Stephens
C: No. 58 Tanner Morris
RG: No. 66 Cole Potts
RT: No. 56 Nick Kidwell
TE: No. 89 Drew Painter
QB: No. 1 Todd Centeio
RB: No. 31 Percy Agyei-Obese
James Madison defense
DE: No. 8 Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji
NG: No. 99 James Carpenter
DT: No. 5 Jamare Edwards
DE: No. 0 Isaac Ukwu
MLB: No. 44 Taurus Jones
WLB: No. 25 Jailin Walker
ROV: No. 34 Chris Chukwuneke
CB: No. 21 Jordan Swann
FS: No. 12 Josh Sarratt
SS: No. 33 Sam Kidd
CB: No. 2 Chauncey Logan
James Madison special teams
KO: No. 96 Connor Madden
K: No. 40 Camden Wise
P/H: No. 91 Sam Clark
LS: No. 50 Kyle Davis
KR: No. 6 Kaelon Black
PR: No. 12 Josh Sarratt
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
