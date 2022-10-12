Marshall offense
WR: No. 7 Corey Gammage
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Marshall offense
WR: No. 7 Corey Gammage
WR: No. 10 Charles Montgomery
WR: No. 1 Talik Keaton
LT: No. 52 Ethan Driskell
LG: No. 55 Trent Holler
C: No. 65 Logan Osburn
RG: No. 68 Dalton Tucker
RT: No. 56 Kendrick Sartor
TE: No. 83 Devin Miller
QB: No. 14 Cam Fancher
RB: No. 8 Khalan Laborn
Marshall defense
DE: No. 32 Koby Cumberlander
DT: No. 19 Anthony Watts
DT: No. 59 Immanuel Bush
DE: No. 55 Owen Porter
LB: No. 1 Charlie Gray
LB: No. 24 Eli Neal
LB: No. 7 Abraham Beauplan
CB: No. 3 Steven Gilmore
FS: No. 20 Andre Sam
SS: No. 8 Isaiah Norman
CB: No. 6 Micah Abraham
Marshall special teams
KO/K: No. 90 Rece Verhoff
P/H: No. 45 John McConnell
LS: No. 48 Zach Appio
KR/PR: No. 1 Talik Keaton
Louisiana depth chart
WR: No. 8 Michael Jefferson
WR: No. 4 Jacob Bernard
WR: No. 29 Peter LeBlanc
LT: No. 50 Nathan Thomas
LG: No. 53 AJ Gillie
C: No. 73 David Hudson
RG: No. 70 Jax Harrington
RT: No. 65 Carlos Rubio
TE: No. 88 Johnny Lumpkin
QB: No. 10 Ben Wooldridge
RB: No. 13 Chris Smith
Louisiana defense
DE: No. 46 Jordan Lawson
DT: No. 99 Marcus Wiser
DE: No. 4 Zi’Yon Hill-Green
OLB: No. 19 A.J. Riley
ILB: No. 6 Kris Moncrief
ILB: No. 43 Jourdan Quibodeaux
OLB: No. 10 Andre Jones
CB: No. 7 Eric Garror
S: No. 0 Kam Pedescleaux
S: No. 24 Bralen Trahan
CB: No. 21 Trey Amos
Louisiana special teams
KO: No. 84 Thomas Leo
K: No. 37 Preston Stafford
P: No. 47 Rhys Byrns
LS: No. 39 Carter Milliron
H: No. 11 Dalen Cambre
PR/KR: No. 7 Eric Garror
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.