Marshall offense
WR: No. 7 Corey Gammage
WR: No. 7 Corey Gammage
WR: No. 10 Charles Montgomery
WR: No. 1 Talik Keaton
LT: No. 52 Ethan Driskell
LG: No. 55 Trent Holler
C: No. 65 Logan Osburn
RG: No. 68 Dalton Tucker
RT: No. 56 Kendrick Sartor
TE: No. 83 Devin Miller
QB: No. 3 Henry Colombi
RB: No. 8 Khalan Laborn
Marshall defense
DE: No. 32 Koby Cumberlander
DT: No. 19 Anthony Watts
DT: No. 59 Immanuel Bush
DE: No. 55 Owen Porter
LB: No. 1 Charlie Gray
LB: No. 24 Eli Neal
LB: No. 7 Abraham Beauplan
CB: No. 3 Steven Gilmore
FS: No. 20 Andre Sam
SS: No. 8 Isaiah Norman
CB: No. 6 Micah Abraham
Marshall special teams
KO/K: No. 90 Rece Verhoff
P/H: No. 45 John McConnell
LS: No. 48 Zach Appio
KR/PR: No. 1 Talik Keaton
Troy depth chart
WR: No. 4 Marcus Rogers
WR: No. 15 Tez Johnson
WR: No. 11 Deshon Stoudemire
LT: No. 79 Austin Stidham
LG: No. 64 Deandre Butler
C: No. 55 Jake Andrews
RG: No. 74 Daniel King
RT: No. 67 Grant Betts
TE: No. 89 Clayton Ollendieck
QB: No. 18 Gunnar Watson
RB: No. 28 Kimani Vidal
Troy defense
DE: No. 3 Antonio Showers
NT: No. 52 Buddha Jones
DT: No. 5 Will Choloh
BAN: No. 9 Richard Jibunor
WLB: No. 2 Carlton Martial
MLB: No. 7 KJ Robertson
SLB: No. 8 TJ Harris
CB: No. 14 Caleb Ransaw
FS: No. 4 Craig Slocum
SS: No. 31 Dell Pettus
CB: No. 18 Reddy Steward
Troy special teams
KO: No. 46 Zach Long
K: No. 13 Brooks Buce
P: No. 44 Mike Rivers
LS: No. 53 Quentin Skinner
H: No. 12 Quayde Hawkins
PR: No. 11 Deshon Stoudemire
KR: No. 5 Jabre Barber
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
