The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An unusual delivery vehicle is helping restore brook trout to the upper reaches of Tucker County’s Red Creek.

That portion of the stream has been devoid of trout since the 1960s, when acid rain stripped away its nutrients and rendered it unable to support aquatic life. West Virginia fisheries officials tried to pump life back into the stream by fertilizing its headwaters with limestone sand but were stymied by an almost-impassable road.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you