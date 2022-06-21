HUNTINGTON — The Ona-Milton Little League All-Stars for the 9-11 age group captured the District 1 championship on Tuesday with a 12-2, four-inning victory over Wayne Central at Huntington Little League at the Arch.
Head coach Brian Hess said this group captured its third consecutive district championship and it wasted no time in taking a commanding lead to secure this one.
Ona-Milton scored two runs in the top of the first inning on two hits including a two-run double by Logan Bartrum.
After keeping Wayne Central off the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, OMLL opened the game up in the second.
A one-out double by Cole Elkins was followed by an error, then a single by Cody Fulks that made it 3-0.
Ona-Milton would add five more runs in the inning to take an 8-0 advantage through two innings.
Fulks finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored.
“This is a pretty special group,” Hess said.
In addition to his double, Bartrum walked in the second and as the Ona-Milton starting pitcher retired the first six batters he faced before allowing a pair of singles in the third.
Lucas Sowards and Levi Perry each singled to lead off the bottom of the third for Wayne Central. Both runners came around to score on a wild pitch and a one-out sacrifice by Jace Hager.
Wayne was unable to get any closer, however.
Fulks’ third hit of the game followed by another Wayne Central error led to a three-run third inning.
Brice Hess scored in the inning as did Brody Crawford who doubled, then scored on Liam Wallace’s RBI single for an 11-2 lead.
Levi Reed’s sacrifice in the fourth gave Ona-Milton its only run that inning, but the 12-2 advantage left Wayne in a position where it needed to score to keep the game alive.
It nearly succeeded after Jacob Vaughn was hit by a pitch from relief pitcher Fulks.
Vaughn advanced to third base but was left stranded there.
Crawford, playing first, chased a foul ball off the bat of Ryder McMillion toward the first base dugout and made a sliding catch for the first out.
Fulks then struck out the final two hitters to secure the win.
Although Ona-Milton won the district title, Wayne Central met Ceredo-Kenova for the district runner-up title.
