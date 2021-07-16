HUNTINGTON — In a battle of teams that finished runner-up in their respective districts Jefferson County Little League’s 9–11-year-old All-Stars defeated Ona/Milton 16-7 in the state tournament at Huntington.
JCLL, the District 6 runner-up, advanced to Saturday’s round in the winner’s bracket to face District 3 champion Hurricane at 1 p.m. Barboursville will meet Logan, an 11-1 loser to Mineral County, on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the first game of the elimination bracket. Ona/Milton takes on Mountaineer at 3 p.m. Hurricane plays Jefferson at 1 p.m.
Ona/Milton fell behind 4-0 through the first two innings on three hits by Jefferson but the District 1 runner-up rallied with four runs in the third inning to tie the game.
Logan Shull and Evan Yeager singled to start the home half of the third followed by a two-run double by Mason Wooten. Jake Asbury and Wooten also scored in that inning with Jordan Brooks picking up an RBI on a one-out double.
In the top of the fourth Jefferson took the lead for good.
Shawn Dillow’s two-run double put the visitors ahead 6-4. Andy Roberts followed with a double, then came around to score on the same play after an error, one of three committed by O/M.
Jefferson was led by August Torre who reached base on all five plate appearances he had in the game including an RBI single in the second inning. Torre also pitched in the game recording the win in 2 2/3 innings while striking out two.
Trailing 16-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Ona/Milton scored three runs in an attempted rally before the final out was recorded.
O/M was led by Yeager, who singled twice and walked twice while driving in three runs. Wooten finished 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs.
The game was delayed twice during play. The first stoppage came in the first inning due to lightning in the area and lasted for 30 minutes.
The second delay came during the third inning after an Ona/Milton batter was hit by a pitch he struck out swinging on resulting in a dead ball. The play negated a run by the home team.
JEFFERSON 220 435 — 16 10 2
ONA/MILTON 004 003 — 7 8 3
WP — Torre.
Hitting: (JC) Torre 2-2, RBI; Roberts 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI. (O/M) Yeager 2-2 3 RBI; Wooten 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI.
LOGAN 100 0 — 1
MINERAL CO. 360 2x — 11
WP — Cameron. HR — (M) Buck 2.