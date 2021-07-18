HUNTINGTON — Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Saturday and Ona/Milton defeated Mountaineer 10-0 in four innings to keep its 9-11 year-old All-Star season alive.
Brady Ballou, Jaxon Hymer and Logan Shull allowed six walks in the game — the only blemishes on an otherwise spotless pitching performance for OMLL, which advanced in the elimination bracket to face Oceana on Sunday.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking,” said Ballou. “But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Ballou walked the first three batters he faced in the top of the first, but a runner picked off third base followed by a double play got O/M out of the half inning.
Shull got the offense going.
Starting at first base, Shull led off the bottom of the first with a line drive to right field that bounced off the base of the fence. Wet conditions in the outfield following rain earlier in the day made it difficult for Mountaineer to recover the ball.
By the time it did, Shull crossed home plate with the game’s first run.
Ballou settled down in the second inning allowing two more walks but picking up two strikeouts and getting the final out on a fly ball to Shull.
In the bottom of the second, Mountaineer LL issued a walk to Ballou — the leadoff hitter — a single to Bryson Simmons and Hymer reached on an error. A combination of wild pitches and passed balls allowed each base runner to score.
Shull, who drew a walk in his second trip to the plate, scored the fourth run of the second inning when he was driven in by Jake Asbury’s sacrifice.
Connor Huff’s RBI single in the bottom, combined with Shull’s two-run single, sparked a three-run third inning.
By that time, Hymer had taken the mound to retire the side in the third, including a strike out of Mountaineer leadoff hitter Jeff Moody.
Huff’s second RBI of the game, a sacrifice in the bottom of the fourth, scored Ayden Spence for the team’s 10th run, which induced the mercy-rule ending.
Ona/Milton coach Scott Ballou said the team was in good shape with all but two off its pitchers available for Sunday’s elimination contest with Oceana, slated for a 12:30 p.m. start.
With the loss, Mountaineer was eliminated from the tournament following its loss on Friday to Fairmont.
MOUNTAINEER 0 0 0 0 —0
ONA/MILTON 1 4 3 2—10
WP — Ballou. HR — (O/M) Shull.