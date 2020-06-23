ONA -- The Ona Speedway is coming out with a bang for its first race with fans this season with the JR’s Frame & Body Firecracker Extravaganza Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event will feature nine divisions of racing and be capped off with a fireworks show Saturday.
Action will begin at 7 p.m. each night, Pit gates will open at noon both days while general admission gates will open at 5 pm both days.
Fans will be admitted for both days of racing. Admission for ages 11 and up is $5. Ages 10-younger are free. The Friday night card will feature Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Legends Cars, and Crazy Compacts.
On Saturday, Ona Speedway will feature one of the bigger racing cards of the season. CRS Super Truck Series will race round three of their 2020 season for the Ferrell Concrete & Construction 50. The CRS Super Truck Series, formerly the ARCA Truck Series, began it’s season June 6 at the Sandusky Speedway with T. J. Stineman taking the win.
One of the largest Modified races of the season will also be on the racing card on Saturday with the Firecracker 50 paying Modifieds $1,500 to win and $150 to start for the 50-lap feature. This is the second-highest paying race of the season and features some of the premier Modified drivers in the midwest and east coast. In addition to the two 50-lap specials, Late Models, Classic Cars, and Contempo Trophy & Award U Cars will also race.
General admission Saturday is $15 for ages 15 and older, $10 for ages 11-14, and free for ages 10 and under. Pit passes are $30 both nights for ages 15 and older, $20 for ages 11-14, and free for ages 10 and under. Weekend camping is available for $50.