ONA — Racing for the 2021 season at Ona Speedway begins Friday and continues Saturday with the 2nd Annual Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Cabin Fever Bash.
Drivers from as far away as Michigan are expected to attend what will be one of the bigger weekends of racing in the nearly 60-year history of the track.
Friday features a full racing program of Greg Chandler Frame & Body Sport Mods, Rocky Top’s Pizza Street Stocks, McCam Builders Classic Cars and Contempo Trophy U Cars. Following the racing action, the track will host a party in the pit area featuring a free concert for all ticket holders by Dale Harper & The Highlanders.
The two days of racing will be headlined by the season-opening race for the Midwest Modifieds Tour on Saturday. The Midwest Modifieds Tour will bring some of the best Modified drivers in the entire country to the track to do battle with Ona’s best in the McCam Builders Modifieds for a 50-lap race that has a total purse of nearly $14,000. Keaton’s Collision Center Late Models, Southern Ohio Speed Legends Car Pro, Keaton’s Collision Center Legends Car Semi-Pro, and Chandler Auto Performance Crazy Compacts will also be on the racing card.
The 2nd Annual Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Cabin Fever Bash will begin what is expected to be a big season for the Ona Speedway. The track, which used to host NASCAR Cup Series races in the 1960s and 1970s, has seen an influx of race teams with more than 130 race cars registered to compete for the 2021 season.
General admission to Friday’s races is $10 while general admission to Saturday’s races is $15. Friday’s racing action will start at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s racing action will start at 6 p.m.