ONA — Following a well-attended Firecracker Extravaganza weekend in June, the Ona Speedway will be back in action Saturday for the Greg Chandler Frame & Body Championship Opener.
It will be the first points race of the season as drivers race toward a 2020 Ona Speedway track championship. The first points race of the season comes three months after it was originally scheduled. The race was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Saturday’s races will feature all of Ona’s weekly racing divisions, including Late Models, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Classic Cars, U Cars, Legends Cars and Crazy Compacts. All classes will run feature races only.
Spectator gates will open at 5 p.m., with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 (ages 15 and up), $5 (ages 11-14), and free (ages 10 and under). Pit passes are $30 (ages 15 and up), $15 (ages 11-14), and free (ages 10 and under).
The Ona Speedway is a large, outdoor motorsports venue where social distancing can easily be maintained. Everyone in attendance is asked to maintain 6 feet of distance around anyone outside of their household group at all times. Wearing face coverings/masks is encouraged.