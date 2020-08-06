Essential reporting in volatile times.

ONA — Racing at Ona Speedway will be back in action for Geer Brothers Body Shop Night Saturday.

The racing card will feature a full racing program of Late Models, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Classic Cars, U Cars, Legends Cars, and Crazy Compacts. All classes will run feature races only.

The points leaders heading into Saturday’s races include Mooresville, North Carolina’s Jerick Johnson in the Late Model division; Lavalette’s Josh Artis in the Modified division; Winfield’s Marty Powers in the Sport Mods; Jason Salmons in the Hobby Stocks; 16-year-old driver Will Hass in the Classic Cars; Salt Rock’s Keith Watson in the U Cars; rookie driver Cameron Gue in the Legends Cars; and Salt Rock’s Thomas Bailey in the Crazy Compacts.

Racing will start earlier than usual this week, with the first feature race scheduled for 6:30 pm.

General admission tickets are $10 (ages 15 and up), $5 (ages 11-14), and free (ages 10 and under).

Pit passes are available for $30 (ages 15 and up), $15 (ages 11-14), and free (ages 10 and under).

The Ona Speedway is a large facility where social distancing can be maintained.

Everyone is asked to keep six feet of distance outside of their household group at all times. Face coverings are suggested.

