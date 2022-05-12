The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA -- Ona Speedway is set to open its 2022 season Saturday.

The track will feature the 2nd Freedom Used Autos Fly By 40, headlined by the Vores Compact Touring Series, regarded by some as the premier compact series in America. Last season, the Vores race brought to Ona 41 entries from five states. A similar number of entries is expected this season.

Also slated to race are the McCam Builders Modifieds, Bumper Pounding Street Stocks, Greg Chandler Frame & Body Sport Mods, McCam Builders Classic Cars, Southern Ohio Speed INEX Legends Car Pro, and Geer Brother’s Body Shop INEX Legends Car Semi-Pro.

General admission costs $15 for ages 15-older, $10 for ages 11-14 and free for ages 10-under. All-access pit passes cost $30 for ages 15-older, $15 for ages 11-14 and free for ages 10-under. Pit gates open at noon with general admission gates opening at 4 p.m. Racing will start at 6 p.m. 

