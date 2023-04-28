The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221023_hd_speedway
The final night of the season at Ona Speedway takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Ona.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Anyone wanting to see a fast sexagenarian may head to the race track.

Ona Speedway opens its 60th season on Saturday. The historic track features a variety of stock car races beginning at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Cabin Fever Bash. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

