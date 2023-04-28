Anyone wanting to see a fast sexagenarian may head to the race track.
Ona Speedway opens its 60th season on Saturday. The historic track features a variety of stock car races beginning at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Cabin Fever Bash.
Friday's races were postponed because of rainy weather. Saturday's lineup features All Season's Power Sports Late Models, Patriot Meat Processing Modifieds, Haunted Majestic Street Stocks, Legends Cars and Contempo Trophy & Awards UCARS and Gumbo Stop Cafe Crazy Compacts. All classes other than the Modifieds are competing for the first time this season.
Pit gates open at noon, with general admission gates unlocked at 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $15 per person for anyone older than 12. Those 12 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit passes are available for $35 for kids age 13 and older and free for 12 and under.
"After a long winter and lots of hard work, I'm excited to get back on the track and compete," said James Saylor, who drives in the Crazy Compacts division.
Saylor is operating a new car after his old one crashed and caught fire late last season. He said he and other drivers couldn't race without sponsors.
"I have to give a huge thanks to Garner Auto, Jeff's Bike Shop and Tireland of Huntington," Saylor said.
Track officials noted that prices slightly increased this year to help cover a 200% rise in the cost of facility maintenance.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.