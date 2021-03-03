As February closes, so does squirrel season.
I always feel a certain responsibility at the end of the season to hunt as much as possible with my dog. Although the season is in for nearly six months, and no matter how we’ve hunted during the season, I always feel the pressure is on to go hunting before the bell rings ending the season.
So, this past week, I set aside the weekend and dedicated it to hunting with the best squirrel hunter I know, including man or dog, my feisty dog named Boogie.
We awoke Saturday morning to well below freezing temperatures. With snow still on the ground, the frigid night iced over the snowpack making it even more crunchy and more difficult to walk on. I simply knew no squirrels were leaving their dens anytime soon on a morning like this.
Wading through anticipation and anxious to go hunting, we waited until the sun’s rays started to cast their warmth on the landscape. The forecast had called for sunny skies with little wind and warmer temperatures — perfect conditions for wintertime squirrel hunting — but the day was being stingy in giving us those conditions.
Around 11 a.m., which seemed way too late to start hunting and against what I have learned after all the years of doing so, we loaded up the truck and headed to the hunting grounds.
By then, the snowpack had started to soften and was gradually turning to slush, making the walking slow but manageable. The sun was bright as any winter day I’ve seen and the solar load made the thermometer a liar — it was a gorgeous day, to say the least. I donned sunglasses and a short-sleeve T-shirt, and Boogie and I walked into the woods to hunt.
It didn’t take long to realize this day of hunting was going to be different. The scene was spectacular: Across the snow-covered forest floor, gray-barked trees stood perfectly still like monuments, reaching their leafless limbs high into a cloudless, bluebird-colored sky full of bright sunshine, patiently awaiting life to come back to them this spring. Walking through the woods was like being on a movie set from either a time long ago or one set far into the future, it was so unique I couldn’t place it.
If simply being right there at that specific time wasn’t enough, the hunting was remarkable. I have heard squirrel hunting old-timers talk of den fever, a condition in which den animals have an urge to leave their homes after a cold spell — similar to human cabin fever — but I have never really witnessed any situation resembling that condition until now.
Whether the condition is a real natural fact or not, I don’t know. What I do know is, the squirrels were plentiful and Boogie had a blast telling me which tree to look at to find them. To make the day even more strange, twice I looked into a tree’s canopy to see a raccoon catching a catnap in the sun’s rays. With their masked faces, it looked like they were wearing sunglasses too.
After a very cold night that turned into an afternoon of pure bliss in the warm, winter sun, we made the best out of one of the last days of the season. It was a day I simply won’t forget anytime soon and a day I was simply glad to be a part of.