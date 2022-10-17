HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Charles Huff said he expects both Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher to see playing time at James Madison Saturday, sticking with a two-quarterback approach at the midway point in the season.
“I think Henry and Cam, from day one, we knew we were going to play both,” Huff said. “How many plays, I think that determines a little bit on the flow of the game. They both have strengths and they both have weaknesses.”
But “quarterback controversy” isn’t a phrase Huff sees as accurate. Each has appeared in all six games for the Thundering Herd this season. Fancher has finished off each of the last two games due to injuries limiting or preventing Colombi’s participation in the second half against Gardner-Webb and Louisiana.
“I don’t know if there is controversy. We’ve got to play the best guy,” Marshall’s second-year coach said. “I told everybody at the beginning (of the season) we had two. I think there’s controversy when you have a cemented starter and then the cemented starter doesn’t play well.”
But the Herd (3-3 overall, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) doesn’t have a cemented starter and the dueling quarterback experiment had seen it’s fair share of ups and downs through the first half of the season.
Colombi has thrown more passes, 127 attempts to Fancher’s 36, and thrown for six touchdowns and four interceptions. Fancher is second on the team in rushing attempts (25) behind only Khalan Laborn (158), collecting 132 yards on the ground and throwing for one touchdown through six games.
When evaluated separately, one can see that each quarterback has a different skill set while working within the same offense for Huff and the Herd. Colombi is a more tried and true passer. Fancher’s mobility makes him more of an asset to the run game.
“We play two quarterbacks,” Huff said. “That’s where we are until one separates himself from the other, which I think is going to be hard to do because they are both really good.
But the offensive struggles, Huff added, can be traced back to a variety of factors — down and distance, defensive coverages, wide receiver routes and protection issues on the offensive line. But the play has been inconsistent across the board since Marshall’s 2-0 start.
Specifically, the Herd offensive line has struggled to protect whichever quarterback is behind it, allowing 24 sacks to opposing defenses, an average of four per game, but Huff would not put the blame on one position group or one player.
“Everybody in the stadium is going to boo the O-line when there’s a sack, but if the receiver doesn’t go the right depth then it holds the quarterback up a little bit,” Huff said. “If you don’t have the right protection set, that holds the quarterback up a little bit and then if somebody gets beat, that holds it up. In the pass game, we are all inconsistent in everything. Route depths, protection (and) timing.”
Huff expects both signal-callers to see playing time against James Madison (5-1, 3-1 SBC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Harrisonburg, Virginia, but who runs out with the offense first will depend on the game plan Marshall has prepared for the Dukes.
“I think you’ve got to evaluate the next opponent and put a plan together like we have,” Huff said. “What’s the best plan for both. Who runs out there first? You’ve got to look at where you’re at health-wise, who has the best week of practice, what’s the plan going in, those are the things you’ve got to evaluate.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
