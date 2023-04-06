CHARLESTON — For the second consecutive night, the game got away from Marshall late as it fell 8-4 to Louisiana in a Sun Belt Conference series opener Thursday at GoMart Ballpark.
The Cajuns used a five-run eighth inning to shut the door after scoring the first three runs of the contest.
“’Cope’ wasn’t as sharp as he normally is,” Thundering Herd coach Greg Beals said of Marshall starting pitcher Patrick Copen, “but at the end of the day, he pitched five innings and only gave up the three runs. We got behind early and (Louisiana’s) starting pitcher did a good job and pitched a little bit differently than our scouting report.”
That was Jake Hammond, who pitched seven innings and carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning after sitting down the first 12 batters he faced before Calin Smith doubled to break up the no-hit bid.
Marshall (13-14, 4-6 Sun Belt) managed four hits against him, and scored one run in the sixth inning when Kebler Peralta reached on a bunt single, advanced on a wild pitch, stole third base and then came home on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Schaefer, which brought the Herd back within two runs, 3-1.
Copen walked two batters, hit another and the Cajuns reached safely on a pair of infield singles in the top of the first inning to lead 2-0, but they left two runners in scoring position after Will Veilon was picked off at first base to end the inning.
After the six of the first 10 batters reached safely, Copen settled in and retired nine of the next 10 he faced, the lone exception being a solo home run by Veillon in the fourth inning. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Copen walked a batter and hit his second but got out of the jam by striking out Julian Brock.
“Copen is one of the better starters in the league and has a bright future ahead of him, he just had trouble finding his secondary stuff tonight,” Cajuns coach Matt Deggs said of the Herd’s starter. “He’s got a great fastball and his stuff is electric, but I thought our boys came out and executed pretty well.”
Bryce Blevins came on in relief of Copen in the sixth inning and recorded the next six outs but left after giving up a double to cleanup batter Carson Roccaforte to lead off the eighth inning. That kick-started a five-run inning which helped put things away for the Cajuns.
In the bottom of that inning, Owen Ayers came to the plate with the bases loaded and cleared them with a three-RBI double that hugged the right field line all the way to the corner to help bring the Herd back in contention. But the Cajuns (21-9, 7-3 SBC) got out of the inning, and game, without allowing another run to come across.
“One thing I like is that you see the five-run top of the eighth for them and we respond with three in the bottom,” Beals said. “We didn’t lay down and that’s something I’ve really been fighting with these guys — that we just keep playing every time.”
That effort didn’t go unnoticed, with Deggs commending the Herd for their effort after his team secured the win, but encouraged his team to “be better” in all phases of the game after allowing runs late in the contest.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
“They scrapped us tooth and nail and it’ll be a dogfight tomorrow,” Deggs said.
LOUISIANA 200 100 050 — 8 13 1
MARSHALL 000 001 030 — 4 7 1
Pitching
Hammond (W 3-2), Rawls (8); Copen (L 2-3), Blevins (6), Leon (8), Hollins (9)
Top hitters
(UL) Veillon 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Marusak 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Robichaux 2-4, 2 RBI. (MAR) Ayers 2-4, 2B (2), 3 RBI; Peralta 2-3.