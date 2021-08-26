ATHENS, Ohio — Marshall women’s soccer (0-3-0) dropped its contest, 2-0, to the Ohio Bobcats (2-0-0) on Thursday afternoon in Athens, Ohio.
“I thought we started the game fantastically and had a couple of amazing chances to take the lead in the first 10 minutes,” Marshall head coach Michael Swan said after the game.
“We dropped off for a little bit, but we regrouped in the second half and made some adjustments. Young team, talked to them and we went and created three or four opportunities at the end of the first half. Throughout the second half, the game was played in Ohio’s defensive half with us missing more than a handful opportunities that we have to put in the back of the net,” Swan added.
“I’m proud of the way we played in the second half. A little disappointed in how we played in the middle part of the first half, but it’s a young team with a lot of promise. I got some great comments from Coach Rodgers (Ohio’s coach) on the type of team we are.
“We’re gonna cause some teams a lot of problems if we play like we did in the second half today. We regroup tomorrow and prepare for Morehead State looking for our first win. I told the players we have to make a habit of winning games not losing games like that. We regroup, get out there and I have no doubt we turn it around if we stay focused and stop making those silly mistakes.”
Herd freshman midfielder Cassidy Bell fired the first shot of the game high and off target in the second minute.
The Bobcats recorded the next six shots, three of which were saved by sophomore goalkeeper Courtney McVicker, but an attempt by Shae Robertson in the 20th minute found the back of the net to put Marshall down 1-0.
Sophomore forward Morgan White put a shot on target for MU, but the Ohio keeper was there to make the stop in the 28th minute.
After McVicker stopped a shot five minutes later, Paige Knorr netted a brace for the Bobcats as Marshall trailed 2-0 in the 34th minute.
The two teams combined for three shots the rest of the half, all off target, as they entered halftime with Ohio leading 2-0.
McVicker made a save in the 55th minute to keep the deficit at 2-0. Freshman goalkeeper Mira Pastoft came on for the final 30 minutes of the game and made a save in the 71st minute.
Senior forward Kat Gonzalez and sophomore midfielder Abi Hugh each fired a shot on goal, however, both were saved in the 67th and 82nd minutes, respectively, as the contest ended with MU falling 2-0.
“When I reflect on the games so far, it’s hard to take that you are 0-3,” Swan commented. “We’ve played some great soccer at times, but we haven’t played great for a full game yet. I have full belief that when we build confidence with our first win more will follow.”