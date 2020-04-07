Travel ball season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Putnam County volleyball teams finished strong.
One of those squads, the 12R Flash, showed improvement each outing, winning the Silver Bracket and placing third in the Gold Bracket in its last two tournaments.
The Flash roster includes Franki Beckman, Emery Brookes, Kaylee Caruthers, Morgan McClellan, Madison Mount, Lydia Peterson, Samantha Semenie, Ahaziah Smith and Kaylee Wall. Head coach is Todd Higginbotham and assistant coach is David McVicker.