HURRICANE, W.Va. — Travel volleyball season was shortened by the outbreak of COVID-19, but several Putnam Volleyball Club teams finished strong.
The club's 17R Heat team placed no worse than sixth in any of its tournaments and ended its season with a third-place finish in the Gold Bracket.
17R Heat is made up of Sydney Murray, Rachel O'Dell, Hannah Warden, Janessa Harris, Jordan Signorelli, Alexee Powell, Karleigh Burdette, Hannah Smalley, Erin Signorelli, Mya Williams and Jilliam Fluharty. Head coach is Makala Cook and assistant coach is Chelsie Farmer.