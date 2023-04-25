Southside Elementary School’s A Division boys basketball squad finished off an undefeated season with a postseason county tournament title on April 4 at Huntington’s Boys & Girls Club. The Cardinals wrapped up their regular season with an 8-0 record and concluded their season in tournament play by defeating Hite Saunders’ fifth-grade team (28-15), St. Joe I (34-20) and Altizer I twice (38-22 & 33-16). The squad tallied a 21-2 record over the past two seasons. First row, from left: Gunnar McGill, Ryder Keyser, Tabias Brockman, Da’Marae Merriweather, Nate Maxey and Bretton Gilliland. Back row, from left: Alex Long, Patrick Bryant, Adrian Owens, Bode Ray, Lewis Arnold, Derious Johnson and Jeremiah Ward. The squad was coached by Andy Gilliland and assisted by Derious Johnson, Aaron Arnold and Chuck McGill.
