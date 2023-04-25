Square One Sports’ U14 boys soccer squad recently claimed the Silver Bracket Championship at the WVFC Capital Cup held at Shawnee Soccer Complex in Dunbar. The Huntington-based team finished the event with an unblemished 4-0 record. Square One Sports knocked off Putnam United FC 2009/2010 (8-0) and Avid Wildcats (2-1) in bracket play on April 15. The team then claimed the cup by defeating Club Ohio United 2009 Boys Black (2-1) and Avid Wildcats (4-0) in tournament play on April 16. Front row, from left: Carson Estep, Aydin Davis, Reece Davis, Braxton Hogsett, Trey Borstein, Jay Tomblin, Kyle Salyer and Isaac Bayes. Back row, from left: Caden Ours, Mitchell Dunlap, Aidan Smith, Connor Huff, William McFann, Duke Elkins, Brooks Arnold and coach Geoffrey Samples. Not pictured: Jacob Johnson.
Square One Sports’ U14 boys soccer squad recently claimed the Silver Bracket Championship at the WVFC Capital Cup held at Shawnee Soccer Complex in Dunbar. The Huntington-based team finished the event with an unblemished 4-0 record. Square One Sports knocked off Putnam United FC 2009/2010 (8-0) and Avid Wildcats (2-1) in bracket play on April 15. The team then claimed the cup by defeating Club Ohio United 2009 Boys Black (2-1) and Avid Wildcats (4-0) in tournament play on April 16. Front row, from left: Carson Estep, Aydin Davis, Reece Davis, Braxton Hogsett, Trey Borstein, Jay Tomblin, Kyle Salyer and Isaac Bayes. Back row, from left: Caden Ours, Mitchell Dunlap, Aidan Smith, Connor Huff, William McFann, Duke Elkins, Brooks Arnold and coach Geoffrey Samples. Not pictured: Jacob Johnson.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.