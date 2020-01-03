The Xcel Futbol Club 2009 soccer team finished runner-up in the U11 boys division of the 2019 Friends of Coal Cup at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, West Virginia. Pictured team members are, first row: Aydin Davis, Mason Wippel, Mitchell Dunlap and Gabriel Watts; second row: Joao Casarin, Aaden Dillon, Carter Woelfel, Gabe Miller, Wesley Maxwell, Brooks Arnold and Braxton Hogsett. Not pictured: player Brayden Kemper, head coach Robert Ngumire and manager Kevin Davis.
Our champions
