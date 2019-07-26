0726_ourchampions_97084.jpg
Buy Now

Submitted photo

The West Virginia Wild swim club is sending four swimmers to represent the state in the Southern Zones Age Group Championships at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, North Carolina. The meet, which is governed by USA Swimming, will take place July 29 to Aug. 3.

The swimmers are coming off the West Virginia Long Course State Championships that were held in Beckley in mid-July. Maddie Foster finished the meet third overall in the 13-14 age group and Bradley Boyd tied for top honors for the 13-14 group with first-place finishes in five events.

Boyd and Foster will be joined by John David Humphreys, 11, and Jacob Ranson, 17, as they travel to North Carolina to compete over the course of the weeklong event.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.