Submitted photo
The West Virginia Wild swim club is sending four swimmers to represent the state in the Southern Zones Age Group Championships at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, North Carolina. The meet, which is governed by USA Swimming, will take place July 29 to Aug. 3.
The swimmers are coming off the West Virginia Long Course State Championships that were held in Beckley in mid-July. Maddie Foster finished the meet third overall in the 13-14 age group and Bradley Boyd tied for top honors for the 13-14 group with first-place finishes in five events.
Boyd and Foster will be joined by John David Humphreys, 11, and Jacob Ranson, 17, as they travel to North Carolina to compete over the course of the weeklong event.