The team Mayo 2031 travel basketball team traveled to Louisville, Ky on June 11-13 and came home victorious! This group of hardworking boys won the Midwest Basketball Tournament Boys & Girls Nationals 2nd grade Championship! Team Mayo 2031 trains weekly with Frank Martin/ESBA elite and travels to play in various tournaments within 5 hours of Huntington, WV.
Pictured left to right, front row:
Kingston Garrett , 8; Logan Vance, 7; Abram Duty, 8; Colton LaLonde, 9; Sabian Brown, 8; Trice Carter, 8;
Left to right, back row: coach Adam LaLonde; Tyshawn Scott, 8; coach Kristofer Vance; Jakai Cotton, 9; Patrick Bryant, 9; coach Gene Cotton.
Not pictured: Head coach and owner of ESBA Elite, Frank Martin as well as Huntington native and Team Mayo sponsor, OJ Mayo.