IMG_3129.JPG

The Southside Elementary 4th Grade Basketball team won the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington’s B Division Championship earlier this month in Huntington. In the B Division Tournament, Southside Elementary defeated Martha Elementary 22-18 and Huntington St. Joseph twice by scores of 35-21 and 23-13. The Cardinals finished the season with a record of 9-2. Staff and team members are, from front left, Da’Marae Merriweather, Adrian Owens, Bretton Gilliland, Gunnar McGill and back row, from left, Assistant Coach Michael Owens, Head Coach Andy Gilliland, Southside Elementary School’s mascot, Ryder Keyser, Gwendolyn Stiltner, Audrey Earl, Bode Ray, Lewis Arnold and Assistant Coach Aaron Arnold. Not pictured are Derious Johnson and Assistant Coach Derious Johnson.

 Submitted photo

