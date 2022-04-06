The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington YMCA 12-year-old All-Stars

The Huntington YMCA 12-year-old All-Stars won the Huntington YMCA All-Star Tournament in late February at the Phil Cline YMCA building. The team, which is coached by Bill Perdue, defeated the Huntington YMCA 11-Year-Old All-Stars, 52-15, in the semifinal round and later defeated Boyd County, 48-34, in the championship matchup. Team members are, standing from left, Antonyo Pashcall, Rowan Stewart, Brycen Stewart, Kenyon Cunningham, Elijah Riley, Liam Shepherd, Brooks Arnold, Head Coach Bill Perdue. Front row, kneeling, is team member Alijah Owens.

