Fairland's Aiden Porter (1) and Chesapeake's Levi Blankenship (4), each school's respective all-time leading scorers, were selected to play in the Ohio Valley Conference All-Star Game Friday at Fairland High School in Rome Township, Ohio.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Ohio Valley Conference has added an unusual twist to its all-star basketball games.
Players from any high school grades have been selected to play in the contests Friday at Fairland High School's Carl York Center. The girls tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $5 at the door.
Most all-star games feature only seniors and an East-West, North-South or similar format. These games will highlight some players from the same schools playing against one another.
Jon Buchanan of league champion Fairland will coach the home team girls. Coal Grove's Nick Miller will coach the visiting girls.
"We hope this goes over well," Buchanan said. "We think it will. There's a lot of talented players going to be on the floor and it should be a lot of fun."
The girls home team includes Bree Allen and Kamryn Barnitz from Fairland; Hadyn Bailey and Hazley Matthews from Rock Hill; Kate Ball from Chesapeake; Chanee Cremeens from Gallia Academy; Trina Green and Sarah Mitchell from South Point; Rylee Harmon and Abbey Hicks from Coal Grove; and Isabel Morgan from Ironton.
The visitors roster includes Kylee Bruce and OVC player of the year Tomi Hinkle from Fairland; Karmen Bruton from South Point; Alba Gonzalez and Evan Williams from Ironton; Asia Griffin from Gallia Academy; Elli Holmes and Kaleigh Murphy from Coal Grove; Kandace Pauley from Chesapeake; Preslee Reed from Gallia Academy; and Dasha Reid from Portsmouth.
In the boys game, Nathan Speed of OVC champion Fairland will coach the home team. Chris Barnes of Ironton will coach the visitors.
The home team features Brayden Adams and Owen Hankins of Rock Hill; Peyton Aldridge and Matt Sheridan of Ironton; Isaac Clary and Kenyon Franklin of Gallia Academy; Will Davis, Steeler Leep and OVC player of the year Aiden Porter of Fairland; and Dannie Maynard of Chesapeake.
The visiting team includes Chase Allen, J.D. Thacker and Zach Tooley of Fairland; Levi Blankenship and Ben Bragg of Chesapeake; Dariyonne Bryant of Portsmouth; Noah Doddridge of Rock Hill; Trevor Hankins and Owen Johnson of Coal Grove; Zane Loveday of Gallia Academy; Braxton Pringle and Braden Schreck of Ironton; and Caleb Schneider of South Point.
The girls will participate in a 3-point contest at halftime, the boys in a dunk competition.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
