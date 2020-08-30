ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sarah Watts displays many talents, but its an obscure one she loves to discuss.
“I have a knack for finding four-leaf clovers,” said Watts, Gallia Academy’s star cross country runner. “Sometimes five- or six-leaf clovers.”
Blue Devil teammate Madison Stewart laughed when Watts told the story.
“She does,” Stewart loudly confirmed.
The girls laughed. Neither needed extra luck. They had reason to be happy Saturday. Watts won the Ohio Valley Conference individual championship at Fairland’s course at Lock 27. Watts finished in 21:19.5, nearly one minute ahead of defending champions and runner-up Camryn Miller of Rock Hill. Stewart finished eighth in the 31-girl field in 24:32.6.
Watts said she felt confident entering the race, especially after reading a Bible verse that she screen shot. She read Philippians 4:7, “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Watts peacefully outran the field on the picturesque course made soggy by rain three hours earlier from what was left of Hurricane Laura. Her win was the latest in a long history of running in her family. A senior and the youngest of six children, Watts likely will join four of her siblings as a college runner. Her brother, Matt, ran at Ohio University. Sisters Hannah and Mary ran at Hillsboro College and Otterbein University, respectively.
Sarah Watts is drawing considerable recruiting interest. She qualified for the state meet last year and is even better as a senior after giving up soccer.
“I definitely don’t regret it,” Watts said of giving up soccer, even though she was complimentary of her former team, also the OVC champion. “I had a lot of fun, but I wonder what it would be like if I had concentrated on running all four years. Running is where my heart is.”
Watts said she likely will major in physical therapy.
“Something in the medical field,” she said.