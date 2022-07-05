The Ohio Valley Conference's quest to expand never gained traction, meaning the league will continue to operate with Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Ironton, Rock Hill, South Point and Portsmouth.
In March, league president and Rock Hill principal Sam Gue said, "the Ohio Valley Conference is looking at the possibility of expanding its number of member schools, with the hope of creating two divisions. New member schools would not enter the OVC until the 2024-2025 school year, as it is our hope to provide an adequate amount of time for the schools to prepare appropriately with their current situations."
Schools had until May 1 to apply for membership. None did.
Fans speculated that former OVC member Oak Hill might bolt from the Southern Ohio Conference. The Oaks generally play Rock Hill in several sports and have played Chesapeake and Fairland in football in recent seasons. But Oak Hill, which left the OVC for the SOC in 1994, appears to be staying put.
Another former OVC member, Symmes Valley, was eyed as a potential target, but the Vikings would be by far the smallest school in the league and appear content in the SOC. Symmes Valley has played OVC members in a variety of sports in recent seasons, but only Chesapeake in football.
Former OVC member River Valley appears content in the Tri-Valley Conference. South Gallia is moving, but not to the OVC. The Rebels will leave the TVC for the SOC for the 2023-2024 seasons. Another former OVC school, Ironton St. Joe, doesn't field a football team and entered the SOC in 2019 after playing as an independent since 1989.
A consolidation with the 17-team SOC or 14-team TVC had been floated by fans looking to form a super conference, but nothing came of that.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.