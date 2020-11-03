Everyone with knowledge of Ohio Valley Conference football knew Ironton was a tremendous team, but just how strong the league as a whole has been is impressive.
The OVC champion Fighting Tigers (9-0) played in the Division V state championship last season and returned most of that squad, so that Ironton plays host to West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Region 19 championship game isn’t a surprise.
Fairland (8-1) reaching the Division VI, Region 23 finals at 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Frye (9-0) shocked many. The Dragons’ lone loss was 47-43 at Division IV Gallia Academy. Fairland has beaten Rock Hill, Nelsonville-York and Coal Grove in the playoffs.
OVC teams are 10-6 in the postseason, with Fairland and Ironton 3-0, Coal Grove 2-1, Rock Hill 1-1, Gallia Academy 1-1, Chesapeake 0-1, South Point 0-1 and Portsmouth 0-1.
That Coal Grove reached the regional semifinals was impressive, as the Hornets were seeded 10th entering the playoffs.
SCHEDULING CHANGES: The football rescheduling results of this week’s COVID shuffle includes Riverside at Huntington High at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Hurricane visits Jefferson, Winfield plays at Poca, and Buffalo entertains Man. Lawrence County at LaRue County Friday is canceled.
PLAYOFFS? PLAYOFFS? If the West Virginia high school football playoffs began today, six of the top nine teams in the Class AAA rating would be ineligible to play because of their status on the state’s COVID-19 map.
Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Valley, Wheeling Park, Parkersburg and Spring Mills are top-nine squads who would be left out, along with No. 13 Hurricane and No. 16 Ripley,
STREAK SNAPPERS: Williamstown beat Winfield 3-1 in girls soccer in the regional tournament, ending the Generals’ streak of state tournament appearances at 10.
Herbert Hoover beat Doddridge County in football last week to end the Bulldogs’ 33-game regular-season winning streak. West Carter beat Russell 25-21 Friday, giving the Comets their first victory in 28 games with the Red Devils.
COACH JIM MORGAN CLASSIC: The field for the Coach Jim Morgan Classic basketball tournament is set.
The event is scheduled for Jan. 30 at Huntington High School and begins at noon with Huntington Middle and Huntington East junior varsity girls playing, followed at 1 p.m. by the Eagles and Bears JV boys. At 2 p.m., the Huntington Middle and Huntington East Middle varsity girls will play, followed at 3 p.m. by the boys.
At 4:15 p.m., a JV game featuring the Huntington High and Capital girls will be played, followed at 5:30 by the Highlanders and Cougars JV boys. At 6:45 p.m., Huntington High will take on Capital’s girls varsity, followed by the boys teams playing at 8 p.m.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Boyd County softball star Tori Badgett committed to Shawnee State.
Gallia Academy running back James Armstrong received a scholarship offer from Tiffin University. Concord offered Spring Valley softball standout Jenna Christopher.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Gallia Academy’s boys soccer team set a program record for wins, with 15, won its second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship and reached the district finals for the first time in its history.
Fairland won the OVC middle school football championship. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Buckhannon-Upshur’s and Elkins’ streak of playing one another in football for 96 straight seasons ended this year. Nitro forfeited its football game with Poca.