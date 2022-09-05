The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland takes on Ironton during a high school football game Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Proctorville.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Ohio Valley Conference football teams are off to a strong start, with seven of the league’s eight teams posting winning records.

The lone team with a sub-.500 mark, Portsmouth at 1-2, nearly upset Spring Valley last week before falling 42-31 after leading late in the fourth quarter.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

