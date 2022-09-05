Ohio Valley Conference football teams are off to a strong start, with seven of the league’s eight teams posting winning records.
The lone team with a sub-.500 mark, Portsmouth at 1-2, nearly upset Spring Valley last week before falling 42-31 after leading late in the fourth quarter.
Ironton is 3-0 and owns the only win in OVC play, 34-13 over Fairland (2-1). Coal Grove and Gallia Academy are 3-0, while Chesapeake, Rock Hill and South Point are 2-1. OVC teams are 17-5 against non-conference foes, having victimized Alexander, Athens, Berne Union, Jackson, Lucasville Valley (twice), Meigs (twice), Oak Hill, Point Pleasant, Portsmouth West, River Valley, Southern, Symmes Valley, Vinton County, Wellston and Wheelersburg.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of Herbert Hoover girls soccer player Leah Strickland, who was killed in a car crash last week.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Gavin Lochow set a Huntington High record with five touchdown passes Friday in a 54-7 victory over South Charleston. Carson Patrick became the all-time receiving yardage leader at Russell. Wahama scored 47 points in the second quarter of a 72-26 triumph over Wyoming East.
Coal Grove senior running back Chase Hall accounted for 421 yards and five touchdowns Friday in the Hornets’ 61-34 victory over Meigs. Hall carried 27 times for 381 yards, and caught one pass for 40 yards.
Gallia Academy quarterback Brody Fellure completed 14 of 16 passes for 231 yards in a 22-21 win over Point Pleasant. Herbert Hoover wide receiver Levi Paxton caught 11 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-14 loss to Winfield. Paxton is committed to Marshall as a kicker.
Ironton’s football team has won 21 consecutive Ohio Valley Conference games. Eastern-Meigs volleyball player Jul Durst recorded her 1,000th career assist last week in a 3-1 win over Belpre. Boyd County boys soccer coach Logan Price won his 100th game in a 6-0 victory over West Carter.
Gallia Academy volleyball star Jenna Harrison made her 1,000th career dig in a 3-1 win over Fairland. Rock Hill’s Hazley Matthews issued three assists and scored two goals in a 6-0 victory over South Point. Wheelersburg’s boys soccer team scored 36 goals in its first four games.
Rock Hill volleyball star Gracie Hunt handed out 47 assists in a 3-2 victory over Chesapeake. Rock Hill boys soccer standout Sam Simpson scored three goals and issued two assists in a 7-1 win over Chesapeake. His teammate, Brayden Adams, scored four goals in that game.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Rowan County baseball player Hayden Mains (Kentucky).
OFFERS: Spring Valley girls basketball star Hallie Bailey (Glenville State); Ashland offensive lineman Ian Justice, linebacker Landon Himes, Raceland offensive lineman Ben Taylor and Capital girls basketball player Kyra Brown (Kentucky Christian);
Ashland boys basketball standout Zander Carter (Tennessee Tech); Coal Grove basketball player Kelsey Fraley (Ohio Christian); Lincoln County girls basketball star Elizabeth Blankenship (Davis & Elkins).
VISITS: Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter, safety Amari Felder and linebacker Lincoln Barnes, Gallia Academy tackle Isaac Clary, Coal Grove running back Chase Hall and George Washington wide receiver Keegan Sack (Marshall); Carter (Akron); Lincoln County softball catcher Josie Bird (Indiana); Cabell Midland offensive lineman Michael Lunsford (Appalachian State); girls basketball players Isa Taliafero of Fairland and Morgan Lyons of South Gallia (Ohio Christian); Hurricane offensive lineman Owen Duffy (Ohio Wesleyan); Fairland softball pitcher Kaylee Salyer (Marietta); Belfry tackle Max Dotson (Kentucky).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: George Washington football kicker/soccer player Rylan Morehead is out for the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament. In its first home game since 2020 because of turf installation, Portsmouth West beat Adena 41-0.
Former Marshall kicker Tyler Warner was inducted into the Parkersburg High athletic hall of fame. Former Huntington High football star Bryce Damous caught two touchdown passes for UAB in the Blazers’ opener. Charleston Catholic’s boys have won 23 consecutive soccer games.
Johnson’s Central’s 15-14 loss to North Laurel on Friday was its first in the regular season since Oct. 27, 2017.