HUNTINGTON — Ohio Valley Conference athletic directors on Monday approved a six-game football schedule for each team.
The league is following a course devised by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The OHSAA released on Friday a plan that could allow teams to play as few as six or as many as 10 regular-season games. All teams also would qualify for the playoffs, or could opt out of the postseason if desired. Also, all contracts signed for games may be voided by either school.
The proposal was designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schedule features rivalry games in week one, with Chesapeake visiting Fairland, and Ironton going to Portsmouth. The Fighting Tigers and Trojans haven’t met in an opener since a 27-0 Ironton victory in 1917.
“Anytime, anywhere against anybody,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “We just want to play.”
Apparently Pendleton’s desires will be fulfilled, as Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted issued a statement Monday indicating that this week Gov. Mike DeWine will approve playing the six-game schedule, possibly as early as Tuesday.
“What’s the greater risk to people under age 25, canceling in-person learning and extracurriculars to protect them from COVID, or leaving it to chance how they’ll fill this time,” Husted said. “You can’t take these things away from young people and expect good results.”
All games kick off at 7 p.m. Schedules from the league are as follows:
Chesapeake: Aug. 28, at Fairland; Sept. 4, at Rock Hill; Sept. 11, at South Point; Sept. 18, vs. Ironton; Oct. 2, Coal Grove.
Coal Grove: Aug. 28, Rock Hill; Sept. 4, at Fairland; Sept. 11, at Ironton; Sept. 18, Gallia Academy; Sept. 25, Portsmouth; Oct. 2, at Chesapeake.
Fairland: Aug. 28, Chesapeake; Sept. 4, Coal Grove; Sept. 11, at Portsmouth; Sept. 18, South Point; Sept. 25, at Gallia Academy; Oct. 2, at Rock Hill.
Gallia Academy: Aug. 28, South Point; Sept. 4, at Ironton; Sept. 11, Rock Hill; Sept. 18, at Coal Grove; Sept. 25, Fairland; Oct. 2, at Portsmouth.
Ironton: Aug. 28, at Portsmouth; Sept. 4, Gallia Academy; Sept. 11, Coal Grove; Sept. 18, at Rock Hill; Sept. 25, at Chesapeake; Oct. 2, South Point.
Portsmouth: Aug. 28, Ironton; Sept. 4, at South Point; Sept. 11, Fairland; Sept. 18, at Chesapeake; Sept. 25, at Coal Grove; Oct. 3, Gallia Academy.
Rock Hill: Aug. 28, at Coal Grove; Sept. 4, Chesapeake; Sept. 11, at Gallia Academy; Sept. 18, Ironton; Sept. 25, at South Point; Oct. 2, vs. Fairland.
South Point: Aug. 28, at Gallia Academy; Sept. 4, vs. Portsmouth; Sept. 11, vs. Chesapeake; Sept. 18, at Fairland; Sept. 25, Rock Hill; Oct. 2, at Ironton.