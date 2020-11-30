Rock Hill enjoyed a banner fall in Ohio Valley Conference play, winning league championships in girls soccer, as well as boys and girls cross country.
Gallia Academy won titles in boys soccer, volleyball and girls golf. Fairland won the OVC boys golf crown and Ironton captured the football championship.
Athletes in the conference posted impressive numbers despite the shortened season. In football, Austin Stapleton of Coal Grove led the league in rushing yards (1,374) and carries (207). Ironton’s Reid Carrico led in yards per carry, with 10.24.
Fairland wide receiver Gavin Hunt topped the circuit in receiving yards, with 1,078. Reade Pendleton of Portsmouth led the OVC in receptions with 56. Darryl Taylor of South Point was No. 1 in yards per catch at 22.57.
Drew Roe of Portsmouth led the conference in completions (172), attempts (262) and passing yards (2,221).
In volleyball, Maddy Petro of Gallia Academy was tops in kills, with 199. Her teammate, Regan Wilcoxon, led the league in assists with 479, 264 more than second-place Kameron Arden of Ironton. Gallia Academy’s Bailey Barnette led the OVC in aces with 49. Evan Williams of Ironton was No. 1 in digs with 256.
In boys soccer, Sam Simpson of Rock Hill led the league in goals with 21. Brody Wilt of Gallia Academy was No. 1 in assists with nine. Treyvin Craft of Portsmouth made a league-high 178 saves.
In girls soccer, Bri Reynolds of Rock Hill scored a conference-best 20 goals, 13 more than runners-up Emmi Stevens of Rock Hill and Kylee Ellison of South Point. Ellison led the OVC in assists, with seven. The Pointers’ Whitney McKenzie made a league-high 112 saves, 60 more than second-place Miaa Howard of Fairland.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Grace Christian basketball standout Emily Hutchinson visited WVU Tech.
Spring Valley softball standout Jenna Christopher committed to West Virginia Wesleyan. Parkersburg South softball player Paige Adams committed to Marietta College. Ravenswood basketball player Annie Hunt signed with Wheeling University.
West Virginia State offered South Charleston offensive lineman Hunter Burns. West Virginia University offered Musselman running back Blake Hartman, who has committed to Lehigh. Waverly point guard Zoiee Smith signed with Rio Grande.
Wayne girls basketball star Alana Eves committed to Alderson Broaddus. Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball star Ava Hassel committed to DePauw. Alderson Broaddus offered Cabell Midland quarterback Jaydyn Johnson. Huntington High tight end Eli Archer picked up an offer from Wagner.
Wyoming East girls basketball player Skylar Davidson committed to Glenville State.
POSTPONEMENTS: Ironton St. Joe postponed all its boys basketball games to be played this week.
Rock Hill’s boys basketball games Tuesday with Portsmouth Notre Dame and Friday with Covenant were postponed. Other postponements of Monday games included South Point at Portsmouth girls, Western-Pike at Symmes Valley girls, Oak Hill at Minford girls, and Eastern-Pike at Northwest girls
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington High wrestler A.J. Dempsey has been nominated for appointment to the Naval Academy.
Former Russell softball coach Carol Stevens will be inducted into the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. West Carter’s Orry Perry set school career records for touchdown passes, with 46, and passing yards, with 3,175, this season.
Hurricane softball star Alivia Meeks, a Purdue commit, shot her first deer, a 10-point buck, last week. Former Huntington High girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Akron in a season-opening 95-61 victory over Bluefield State.