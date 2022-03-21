Politics are known for October surprises, but the Ohio Valley Conference pulled a March shocker on Monday.
OVC officials announced the league is looking to expand, adding two to four teams and splitting into two divisions by the 2024-2025 academic year. The conference hopes to split into large-school and small-school divisions, which is how the nearby Southern Ohio Conference and Tri-Valley Conference operate.
The OVC currently features, in order of Ohio High School Athletic Association projected 2022-2023/2023-2024 enrollment figures, Gallia Academy (223 boys, 195 girls); Fairland (185, 197); Ironton (183, 176); Portsmouth (171, 158); South Point (163, 164); Chesapeake (164, 160); Rock Hill (148, 160); and Coal Grove (131, 138).
Local schools formerly in the OVC include Ironton St. Joe (15, 13); Oak Hill (147, 137); River Valley (196, 185); and Symmes Valley (94, 89).
Schools in neighboring counties include Green (65, 58); Jackson (277, 260); Lucasville Valley (122, 109); Minford (167, 147); New Boston (40, 34); Northwest (160, 156); Portsmouth Clay (52, 64); Portsmouth Notre Dame (48,47); Portsmouth West (160, 162); Sciotoville East (41, 29); South Gallia (75, 81); South Webster (86, 113); Wellston (163, 184); and Wheelersburg (181, 159). All those schools currently are in conferences.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Former Coal Grove softball star Kasey Murphy went 3 for 6 with three home runs and four runs batted in for West Virginia State against Glenville State.
Huntington St. Joe attempted an all-class record 37 3-point shots in a 67-44 semifinal loss to James Monroe in the West Virginia boys state tournament. The Irish made four. Hurricane baseball player Luka Moore went 3 for 3, hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 24-5 win over Ripley.
Fairview pitcher Tanner Johnson threw a no-hitter vs. Tolsia. Greenup County's Carson Wireman no-hit Boyd County.
Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Wright State to a 93-82 victory over Bryant in the NCAA Tournament. Holden led the nation with 201 free throws made and ranked eighth in the nation in scoring with 674 points.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington High two-way lineman Brody Sipple (West Virginia State); Wheelersburg softball pitcher Lyndsay Heimbach (Mount Vernon Nazarene).
COMMITMENTS: Chesapeake kicker Lucas Shepherd (Marietta) and Russell volleyball star Sadie Hill (Barton).
OFFERS: Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins (Army).
VISITS: Fairland runner Reece Barnitz (Wofford); Rock Hill runners Hunter Blagg, Tyson Lewis and Brandon Malone (Bluffton); Tolsia basketball star Linndsey Cassell (Kentucky Christian); Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins and running back Jaquez Keyes (Kentucky); Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Yale).
Gallia Academy tackle Isaac Clary (Ohio); Cabell Midland quarterback Brad Wolfe and Huntington running backs Amari Felder and D'Edrick Graves, defensive backs Zah Zah Jackson and Kahlief Tye and offensive lineman Robby Martin (Appalachian State).
INVITATIONS TO VISIT: Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (VMI, Furman); Ashland defensive tackle Owen Morris (Kentucky Wesleyan). Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe (West Liberty) and defensive back Heath Montgomery (Appalachian State); Perkins (Wisconsin); Ironton offensive lineman Noah Patterson and Keyes (Virginia Tech); Keyes (Iowa State, Tennessee); Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Colgate, Columbia) and quarterback Braden Schreck, linebackers Lincoln Barnes and Chianti Martin, defensive back Aiden Young and offensive lineman Bowen Gossett (VMI); South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn (Navy); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Furman).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Division I (small schools) beat Division II (large schools) 132-127 in the Southern Ohio Conference boys basketball all-star game. Poca's Isaac McKneely was named the Gatorade boys basketball Player of the Year in West Virginia.
Russell basketball player Jenna Adkins was named defensive player of the year and Shaelyn Steele offensive player of the year in the Eastern Kentucky Conference. Fairland won the Ohio state boys powerlifting championship. Coal Grove finished second. Fairland's girls placed third.
Megan Foltz of South Point was named Ohio Valley Conference girls bowler of the year. Andrew Allen of Ironton took the boys honor. South Point's Kent Stewart was tabbed girls coach of the year, and Ironton's Steve Cartmell the top boys coach.
Reece Butler, a junior, is the first South Gallia wrestler to qualify for the state tournament. Wayne's Wade Williamson was named Cardinal Conference co-coach of the year in girls basketball. Former Huntington High star John Dawson has joined the basketball team at Kentucky Christian. Elizabeth Rutherford is the new head tennis coach at Spring Valley.