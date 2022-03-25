Perry Kingrey will catch and throw, while Lucas Shepherd will kick.
Those Ohio Valley Conference football stars signed to play college football Tuesday. Chesapeake kicker Shepherd inked his name to a National Letter of Intent with Marietta College. Coal Grove tight end Perry Kingrey signed with Wilmington College, where he also will compete in track as a thrower.
Shepherd said he hopes for playing time right away. Former Panthers star Brady Wilson is Marietta's punter. Shepherd said talking with Wilson has helped him understand the pressures of the college game.
"Pressure is a mind game," Shepherd said. "You have to keep a cool head. I'm going to keep a cool head no matter what. I think I do (have a chance to play quickly). It's always competitive. It was competitive in high school and will be in college. I like to compete."
The 5-foot-11, 150-pound Shepherd said he plans to major in exercise science. He also considered Marshall and Concord.
"I liked both, but Marietta came out to be my choice," Shepherd said. "I talked to their coaches. They had some seniors leaving and a few drop out. I really enjoyed their campus and it felt the right fit."
Shepherd also starred in soccer at Chesapeake, but said he'll only play football with the Pioneers.
"That was always the plan, to do soccer, especially freshman and sophomore year, then I realized my junior and senior year I could kick a football in college," Shepherd said. "Football became the choice and I stuck with it."
Kingrey, though, said he plans to be a two-sport athlete with the Quakers.
"They were super supportive of it," Kingrey said of Wilmington's coaches allowing him to participate in two sports. "Discus is one of my favorite things to do. I love track season. It's kind of like the combo that I get to play football and do track sold it for me."
The 6-5, 235-pound senior said he will major in sports sciences, with an eye toward physical therapy. He said he considered offers from the University of Charleston, Capital and Muskingum.
"Wilmington had the best fit for me," Kingrey said. "I really like the program they have going on there. They have a great coaching staff. They're really involved. Everyone's bought in. They know what they want and they know how to get there."
Kingrey said he hopes to compete for early playing time. He added that former Coal Grove tight end Jeb Jones, an All-Ohio Athletic Conference player from Otterbein, inspired him.
"They have one tight end and he's a senior," Kingrey said. "He can't promise I'm going to start, but they do need them. That might put me higher in the queue than I originally thought. Jeb Jones went to Otterbein and was an OAC all-star. That's what I've had on my mind."