HUNTINGTON — The OVP Health Invitational, West Virginia’s largest regular-season high school swim meet, is scheduled for Thursday at Marshall University's Fitch Natatorium.

The meet features 19 teams, including Huntington High, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, Huntington St. Joe, Hurricane, Winfield, Point Pleasant, George Washington, Parkersburg, Buckhannon Upshur, Buffalo, Capital, Nitro, PikeView, St. Albans, South Charleston, Wheeling Park, Mingo Central and Man. The contest, Huntington High's home meet, will start at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m. Admission is $6.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

