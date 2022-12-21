HUNTINGTON — The OVP Health Invitational, West Virginia’s largest regular-season high school swim meet, is scheduled for Thursday at Marshall University's Fitch Natatorium.
The meet features 19 teams, including Huntington High, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, Huntington St. Joe, Hurricane, Winfield, Point Pleasant, George Washington, Parkersburg, Buckhannon Upshur, Buffalo, Capital, Nitro, PikeView, St. Albans, South Charleston, Wheeling Park, Mingo Central and Man. The contest, Huntington High's home meet, will start at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m. Admission is $6.
“This will be the biggest and most competitive meet in the entire state of West Virginia, outside of regionals and states,” said Emily Randolph, Huntington High School head coach and meet director. “Not only will we have every team in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, but strong teams like Wheeling Park and Buckhannon Upshur are making the trip to get in on the competition. Multiple state champions will be racing on both the girls and boys sides."
Last year’s OVP Health Holiday Invite champions were the George Washington High School girls team and the Parkersburg High School boys team.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
