HUNTINGTON — Owen Porter didn't realize he had to make an announcement.
But Tuesday afternoon on a Zoom call with members of the media, the redshirt junior defensive lineman did just that.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Owen Porter didn't realize he had to make an announcement.
But Tuesday afternoon on a Zoom call with members of the media, the redshirt junior defensive lineman did just that.
"I just wanted to set the record straight that I'm coming back," Porter said. "We had a great season last year with a top-10 win and a nine-win season, but, to me, it felt like we had some unfinished business in the conference. I want to win a conference championship."
After returning from a family camping trip where there was no cell phone service, Porter said he returned to endless Twitter notifications clamoring for him to stay with the Herd for one more year, which he said came as a surprise.
"I didn't know you had to post anything. I never said that I was leaving, so I didn't realize I needed to tell anybody I was coming back," Porter said. "Coming out of high school, there definitely wasn't that going on on Twitter. It was hard enough to get a coach to respond, and now to see that everybody wants you to come back, it's a good feeling."
2023 will be Porter's sixth and final season of college football. He wouldn't go into specifics, but said there were other options on the table -- none of which compared to what he already had.
"This is my home. I love being here at Marshall. Even if I wanted to leave, it would be super hard," Porter said. "These guys have become my brothers the last five years -- this'll be my sixth -- so it would be super hard to leave, and then at the same time, I like what we're building here at Marshall."
Porter's 9.5 sacks led the team in 2022, but he also added 60 tackles (15 for loss), nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown in the season opener and an interception at Notre Dame.
Getting Porter back gives the Herd defense an extra boost going into 2023, with other key pieces such as Micah Abraham and Eli Neal also announcing their intentions to return in 2023.
Porter said that, too, influenced his decision.
"You don't want to come back and lose all the other guys that are key players on your defense. Knowing that those guys are coming back obviously helped the decision a lot," Porter said. "We're looking to be a top-10 defense again next year, so I need those guys to be there to be as good as we were."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.